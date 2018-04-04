Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against St. Louis.
Arcia will retreat to the bench in favor of Eric Sogard after starting the past two games at shortstop. Expect to see Arcia back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs.
