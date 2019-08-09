Arcia is not in Friday's lineup against the Rangers.

The Brewers just purchased the contract of Hernan Perez earlier in the day and he will get plugged right in at shortstop, batting eighth. Arcia slumped for most of July, but has heated up of late, hitting .324 with zero home runs, one steal, seven strikeouts and zero walks over his last 34 at-bats.

