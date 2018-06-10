Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of lineup Sunday
Arcia is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Arcia will sit for the second time since being recalled from the minors on May 30. The young shortstop has hit .292 since his promotion but will give way to Eric Sogard in the series finale.
