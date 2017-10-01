Play

Arcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Arcia will get the day off during the Brewers' final game of the year. He'll wrap up his first full big-league season with a .277/.324/.407 slash line with 15 homers and 14 stolen bases in 153 games played. Eric Sogard will take over at shortstop Sunday.

