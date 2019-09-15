Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of Sunday's lineup
Arcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.
Arcia made his return from the paternity list Thursday and started the last three games, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale after going 1-for-10 with a walk. Hernan Perez will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday in his place.
