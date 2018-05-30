Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of Wednesday's lineup following call-up
Arcia is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He was recalled from Triple-A ahead of this game less than a week after being optioned down. Tyler Saladino (ankle) landed on the disabled list, but it's not clear that the Brewers are ready to return Arcia to an everyday role, given that he is out of the lineup in his first game back. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh.
