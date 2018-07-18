Arcia went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored during Tuesday's Triple-A outing against Round Rock.

Arcia has hit .316/.458/.526 with two home runs and six RBI over 11 games since being optioned to Colorado Springs in early July. The shortstop was sent down in order to work on his swing, as he was hitting just .197 with a .482 OPS over 66 games with the Brewers at the time of his demotion. Though Arcia is starting to show signs of progress at the Triple-A level, Tyler Saladino has seemingly captured the role of everyday shortstop for Milwaukee, picking up multiple hits in four of the past five games heading into the All-Star break.