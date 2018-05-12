Arcia went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run, a stolen base and two walks in Friday's victory over the Rockies.

Arcia got on base just three times in the six games prior to Friday's, but he was able to better that number in just one night, reaching first base four times for the first time this season. Arcia owns just a .577 OPS for the season, but he has been far better so far in May, hitting .333/.400/.370 in 30 appearances over nine games.