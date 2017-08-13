Play

Arcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Arcia is enjoying a phenomenal early start to the month of August, as the emerging young shortstop is currently hitting .348 through the first 12 games of the month. He'll receive a well-earned breather as Eric Sogard takes over at shortstop, batting seventh.

