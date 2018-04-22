Arcia (ankle) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Arcia will now miss his second straight game after tweaking his ankle Friday against the Marlins. The Brewers haven't ruled out a trip to the disabled list for their shortstop, but with a scheduled off day Monday, the hope is that Arcia will be able to return to the lineup Tuesday in Kansas City. Eric Sogard will again draw the start at shortstop Sunday.