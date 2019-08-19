Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Slugs second homer of weekend
Arcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Nationals.
Arcia connected on his 14th long ball of the season -- and second of the series -- in the ninth inning, making the final outcome more respectable in a game the Nationals controlled wire to wire. The 25-year-old may occasionally cede starts to Hernan Perez versus left-handed pitching, but he still looks like the Brewers' primary shortstop despite being in the midst of a second straight disappointing campaign.
