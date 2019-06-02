Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Smashes pair of homers
Arcia went 2-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and a walk during a 12-10 extra-innings victory against the Pirates on Saturday.
The Brewers shortstop helped Milwaukee take a five-run lead in the first three innings with his first two-run shot. Then in the 13th, he went deep again. This was Arcia's first two-homer game of the season, and actually, he only had two long balls in the entire month of May. Clearly, he's off to a very strong start in June. Arcia is batting .264 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs and two steals in 197 at-bats this year.
