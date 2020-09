Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a 9-1 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in the matinee, Arcia ruined Daniel Ponce de Leon's shutout bid with his sixth-inning blast in the nightcap. The shortstop is slashing .241/.298/.386 with five homers, two steals, 20 RBI and 20 runs through 57 games.