Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Swipes three bags Monday
Arcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
Arcia came into the game with five steals in nine attempts for the season, having gone nearly three weeks without a stolen-base attempt. He's now slashing .281/.319/.419 on the year, which is a big improvement over where he was even a month ago (.258/.300/.373). At 22 years old, the former top prospect is a net positive in the field and he's already making strides at the plate, so he should be treated as a pretty valuable dynasty league asset.
