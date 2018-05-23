Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat for series finale
Arcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Arizona.
Arcia will get the day off as he's struggling to do much of anything at the dish. He's in the midst of a 1-for-17 stretch with six strikeouts and will look to regroup before likely returning to the starting lineup Thursday. Tyler Saladino gets the nod in his place and will bat seventh.
