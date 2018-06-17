Arcia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Arcia has started every game at shortstop for the Brewers since last Sunday, going 3-for-18 with six strikeouts and zero extra-base hits over that span. He'll always provide the team with exceptional defense, but manager Craig Counsell will instead look to give his lineup an offensive spark by awarding Hernan Perez his first start of the season at shortstop. A late-game defensive replacement or pinch-hit appearance for Arcia likely isn't out of the question, however.