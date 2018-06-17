Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat Sunday
Arcia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Arcia has started every game at shortstop for the Brewers since last Sunday, going 3-for-18 with six strikeouts and zero extra-base hits over that span. He'll always provide the team with exceptional defense, but manager Craig Counsell will instead look to give his lineup an offensive spark by awarding Hernan Perez his first start of the season at shortstop. A late-game defensive replacement or pinch-hit appearance for Arcia likely isn't out of the question, however.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Logs third straight start•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of Wednesday's lineup following call-up•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...