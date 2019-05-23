Arcia went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

The three RBI tied a season high for Arcia, who recorded two hits in three of his last eight games and is hitting .282 this month. Arcia is hitting far more than he did a year ago, which has led him to start 48 of the 51 games the Brewers have played to date.