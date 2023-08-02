The Brewers optioned Miller to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Miller's demotion comes after he was on the bench for each of the past six games after losing hold of an everyday role following the Brewers' acquisition of Carlos Santana. The 26-year-old had been one of Milwaukee's better hitters over the first two months of the season, but he struggled mightily in July, slashing .178/.212/.247 on the month. He'll look to get back on track while playing regularly in Nashville and could end up settling into a short-side platoon role for the Brewers if he's brought back later in the season.