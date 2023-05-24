Miller will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

After hitting sixth and going 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win, Miller will be rewarded with a move to the cleanup spot in the series finale. Making his eighth consecutive start Wednesday, Miller seems to have solidified himself as an everyday player at this point, and he looks as though he could gain some traction in the heart of the order while he's swinging a hot bat. Jesse Winker, meanwhile, will drop from second to sixth in the order Wednesday after having failed to hit a home run in any of his 115 plate appearances this season.