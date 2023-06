Miller is playing first base and batting leadoff Friday versus the Athletics.

Miller's defensive versatility should serve the Brewers well in this one with the A's planning to deploy a parade of relievers, beginning with opener Sam Moll. Miller, 26, has posted an impressive .308/.343/.449 slash line with four home runs and eight stolen bases through 48 games this season while appearing at first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots.