Miller is hitting leadoff Thursday night against the Giants.
Miller will serve as the tablesetter for the Brewers as they face a string of Giants relievers, beginning with left-handed opener Scott Alexander. Miller, 26, has posted a tremendous .400 batting average and 1.103 OPS over his last 62 plate appearances dating back to May 3.
