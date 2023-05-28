Miller was removed ahead of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised right forearm, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI prior to departing.

The Brewers are describing Miller's removal as precautionary after he was able to take his base upon being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, then proceeded to play an inning in the field before exiting the contest. After submitting another two-hit effort prior to being lifted from the contest, Miller is now slashing an impressive .330/.371/.513 on the season. With the Brewers off Monday, Miller will get an extra day to recover before the team returns to action Tuesday in Toronto.