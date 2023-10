Miller is on the roster for the Brewers' Wild Card Series matchup against Arizona.

This comes as a bit of a surprise given that Miller spent the final three weeks of the regular season with Triple-A Nashville, but the Brewers have decided to roll with 15 position players -- and only 11 pitchers -- in their best-of-three series versus the Diamondbacks. Miller, 26, batted .261/.303/.371 with five homers and 13 steals across 90 major-league games this season.