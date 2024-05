The Brewers optioned Miller to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Miller was recalled from Nashville earlier in May to provide depth as Rhys Hoskins (hamstring) headed to the injured list. Now that Hoskins is back, Miller will be pushed back to Triple-A. The 27-year-old infielder has slashed .185/.185/.222 across 27 big-league plate appearances this season, but he figures to be on the shortlist for a return to Milwaukee should the Brewers run into more depth issues.