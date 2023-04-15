Miller went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's victory over the Padres.

Miller started Friday for just the fourth time in 14 chances, but he capitalized on the opportunity, recording both his first multi-hit game and steal since joining the Brewers over the offseason. Miller primarily played first base last season with the Guardians, but with a couple veterans occupying that spot in Milwaukee, all four of his starts this year have come at second base.