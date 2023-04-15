Miller went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's victory over the Padres.
Miller started Friday for just the fourth time in 14 chances, but he capitalized on the opportunity, recording both his first multi-hit game and steal since joining the Brewers over the offseason. Miller primarily played first base last season with the Guardians, but with a couple veterans occupying that spot in Milwaukee, all four of his starts this year have come at second base.
More News
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Angling toward roster spot•
-
Brewers' Owen Miller: Heading to Milwaukee•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Accounts for margin of victory•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Picks up second steal•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Sitting against righty again•