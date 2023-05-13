Miller went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Miller was a triple shy of the cycle, though he has just one three-bagger in his career. He's hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-18 (.444) over that span. His homer was his first of the year, and he's added six RBI, three stolen bases and nine runs scored while slashing .323/.348/.435 through 62 plate appearances. He's starting to get a look at leadoff versus southpaws, but he's still in a fairly strict short-side platoon role at second base, with Brice Turang facing most righties.