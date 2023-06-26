Miller went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Miller showed out in a big way against his former team, notching an RBI-double in the third and then another double to score Joey Wiemer in the 10th that wound up being the difference in the game. It was an encouraging effort from the 26-year-old, after he came into the day slashing just .188/.233/.203 in 73 plate appearances during June. His playing time is starting to slip as a result, though he's still seemingly being slotted towards the top of the order when in the lineup after batting second Sunday.