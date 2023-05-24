Miller went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and scored twice in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Miller singled his first two times up and wound up swiping his fifth bag of the year. His big hit of the night came in the eighth inning when he took Rafael Montero deep to left to put the Brewers up 6-0. Tuesday's performance added on to what's already been a very productive month at the plate for Miller. The 26-year-old is slashing .404/.407/.667 with three homers, seven RBI, nine runs, two steals and a 1:10 BB:K over 15 games in May. His hot bat has earned him more consistent playing time over the last few weeks and he's even made a handful of starts atop the lineup when facing lefties. Miller hit just .231/.283/.338 across two seasons in Cleveland, so it's not expected of him to maintain this type of productivity, but the Brewers will certainly keep playing him while he's in a groove.