Abreu underwent minor elbow surgery Thursday but is expected to be ready for spring training, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Abreu revealed on his personal Instagram feed that he underwent elbow surgery, but president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed that the injury is minor, and he's expected to be ready to play in the spring. The 21-year-old could potentially be added to the 40-man roster in the coming days to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.