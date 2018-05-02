Espino inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Wednesday.

Espino was recently released by Texas on April 21 after appearing in three games for the Rangers' Triple-A club. In those outings, he allowed 10 earned runs over just six innings of relief and wasn't able to find any sort of groove on the mound. The 31-year-old spent some time with Milwaukee last season, but he largely failed to impress during a limited role in the bullpen. Expect Espino to remain at the Triple-A level for the foreseeable future barring a stream of injuries to the Brewers' relievers.