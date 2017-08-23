The Brewers designated Espino for assignment Wednesday.

Espino was deemed expendable after the Brewers added another swingman to the organization Tuesday in Aaron Brooks, who was poached off waivers from the Cubs. Brooks will presumably take Espino's place in the rotation at Triple-A Colorado Springs and could be promoted to the Brewers when rosters expand in September as a long reliever or spot-starting option. Espino, meanwhile, should remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed off waivers, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot makes it unlikely that he'll rejoin the big club at any point in 2017.