Brewers' Paolo Espino: Heads back to big leagues
Espino was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Espino will head back to the big leagues in order to replace Michael Blazek on the active roster after the latter was sent back to the minors following Thursday's disastrous start. The Panama-born pitcher will likely head into a long-relief role for the duration of his stay in Milwaukee.
