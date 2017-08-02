Brewers' Paolo Espino: Returns to Colorado Springs
Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Espino will be sent back to Colorado Springs to make room on the 25-man roster for the recently-acquired Jeremy Jeffress. He'll likely return to the majors later this year when an extra bullpen arm is needed or when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Heads back to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Returns to big-league club•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Sent back to Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Allows two homers through four•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Officially joins club for Thursday start•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...