Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Espino will be sent back to Colorado Springs to make room on the 25-man roster for the recently-acquired Jeremy Jeffress. He'll likely return to the majors later this year when an extra bullpen arm is needed or when rosters expand in September.

