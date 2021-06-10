Weigel was recalled by the Brewers on Thursday.
Weigel has already spent two separate stints on the Brewers' active roster, appearing a total of three rimes. He's allowed two earned runs in four innings of work, striking out nine while walking four. Travis Shaw (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
