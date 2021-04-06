The Brewers acquired Weigel and pitched Chad Sobotka from Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Orlando Arcia.

A five-year starter at shortstop for Milwaukee, Arcia had moved into a utility role for Milwaukee in 2021 and was seen as expendable, so the Brewers opted to cash him out for a pair of right-handed relievers. Weigel had been a top starting pitching prospect in Atlanta's organization before missing most of the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. He's since converted to relief duty, and he could emerge as an option out of the big-league bullpen later in 2021. Expect him to begin the season at Triple-A Nashville.