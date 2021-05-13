Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Weigel had been with the team since the start of May for his second stint on the big-league roster. In three total relief appearances, he's allowed two runs on four hits in four innings of work, striking out nine but also walking four. He's likely to continue bouncing between the majors and Triple-A depending on the team's needs but is unlikely to find his way into a high-leverage role. Josh Lindblom (knee) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
