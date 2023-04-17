site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Payton Henry: Outrighted to Triple-A
Henry cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers are surely happy to retain the catching depth. Henry has a .561 OPS in five games with Nashville this season.
