Brewers' Payton Henry: Sent to minors
Henry was reassigned to minor league camp by the Brewers.
Henry got a chance to get his feet wet with the big-league club this spring, but he was always destined to open the season in the minors. Henry spent all of last season with High-A Carolina and posted a .711 OPS, so it remains to be seen if he will head back there or get his first shot at the Double-A level to kick off the 2020 campaign.
