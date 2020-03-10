Play

Henry was reassigned to minor league camp by the Brewers.

Henry got a chance to get his feet wet with the big-league club this spring, but he was always destined to open the season in the minors. Henry spent all of last season with High-A Carolina and posted a .711 OPS, so it remains to be seen if he will head back there or get his first shot at the Double-A level to kick off the 2020 campaign.

