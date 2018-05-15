Brewers' Payton Henry: Swinging hot bat
Henry is hitting .330/.374/.538 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and a 7:25 BB:K ratio in 99 plate appearances through 24 games with Low-A Wisconsin this season.
Henry is playing full-season ball for the first time this year, and after hitting .161 through his first eight games, he figured things out quickly, piling up 25 hits -- seven for extra bases -- over his next 16 games to reach his current averages. Henry has benefited from a bloated .422 BABIP, but his numbers speak for themselves. If he keeps producing, Henry -- who will turn 21 in June -- might not find himself at the Low-A level for long.
