Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday.

Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.