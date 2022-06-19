Severino (suspension) played first base in his first rehab game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

He hasn't played first base before in the majors, but as a right-handed hitter with power, it's possible Severino could get looks at first base when the Brewers face lefties. This is more a testament to the fact the Brewers like the production they have gotten from Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini at catcher, and Severino doesn't have any minor-league options remaining. Severino is a career .262/.324/.441 hitter against lefties, good for a 102 wRC+. He is due back from his suspension the first week of July.