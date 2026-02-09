The Brewers signed Strzelecki (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Strzelecki was limited to 22 innings at the Triple-A level in 2025 due to a right elbow strain, posting a 9.41 ERA and 18:13 K:BB. He last pitched in mid-July and it's unclear whether he'll have any restrictions at the start of spring training. Strzelecki holds a 3.44 ERA and 86:30 K:BB over 83.2 frames in the majors, which includes a 36-appearance stint with Milwaukee in 2023.