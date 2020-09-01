site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Contract selected by Brewers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
Bickford's contract was selected by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Bickford was a long shot to make the major-league roster heading into camp as he hasn't pitched above the High-A level. Given his lack of experience against higher-level talent, he'll likely pitch in lower-leverage situations as he prepares for a potential major-league debut.
