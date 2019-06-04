Bickford (undisclosed) made his season debut Monday in a game with High-A Carolina. He recorded one out while allowing two earned runs.

Bickford's start of the season was delay due to some sort of injury, but he is now ready for game action again. Bickford was a first-rounder in 2015, but he was transitioned to a relief role last season and made 21 appearances out of the bullpen with Carolina. He will turn 24 in July, so he should have a chance to move up a level or two this season if he can prove effective.