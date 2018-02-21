Bickford is pitching without any limitations this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A broken hand and a suspension limited Bickford to just six official appearances last season, but he ended the season healthy, and nothing changed in that regard during the offseason. Bickford has slipped down prospect lists or fallen off them entirely, but he was highly regarded when acquired by the Brewers in 2016, so he will look to get back on a path to the major leagues in 2018.