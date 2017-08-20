Bickford has a 3.12 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings in the Arizona League.

He is not officially on a rehab assignment, as the Brewers are keeping Bickford in Arizona to work on some things. This is amounting to a lost season for the 22-year-old righty, who missed the first 50 games serving a suspension for testing positive for a drug of abuse and then missed more time with a broken hand. After walking seven in his first three outings (5.2 innings), he only walked one while striking out three over three innings in his last start, so he is trending in the right direction.