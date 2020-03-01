Brewers' Phil Bickford: Pitching with big-league club
Bickford tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the save in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.
Bickford was twice a first-round pick and once a Top-100 prospect, but he fell off prospect lists several years ago and became a reliever in 2018. He struggled some that year, but he was brilliant last season, striking out 53 batters over 32.2 innings and limiting opposing hitters to a .197 BAA. Granted, that came at the High-A level, but Bickford clearly has arm talent, and it's not out of the question he could be an option for the big-league club at some point if he is able to sustain success.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.