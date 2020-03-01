Bickford tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the save in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.

Bickford was twice a first-round pick and once a Top-100 prospect, but he fell off prospect lists several years ago and became a reliever in 2018. He struggled some that year, but he was brilliant last season, striking out 53 batters over 32.2 innings and limiting opposing hitters to a .197 BAA. Granted, that came at the High-A level, but Bickford clearly has arm talent, and it's not out of the question he could be an option for the big-league club at some point if he is able to sustain success.