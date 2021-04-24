Bickford was recalled from the Brewers' alternate training site Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bickford was sent down by Milwaukee in mid-March, but he'll now join the major-league roster after Brett Anderson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bickford will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever for the Brewers going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Three scoreless outings to date•
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Contract selected by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Joins player pool•
-
Brewers' Phil Bickford: Pitching with big-league club•