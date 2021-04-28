The Brewers designated Bickford for assignment Wednesday.
Bickford was cast off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear room for right-hander Zack Godley, whose contract was selected from the alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins. A 2015 first-round pick, Bickford has made only two career relief appearances at the big-league level, giving up six earned runs in two innings.
