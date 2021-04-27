Bickford was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Tuesday.
Bickford spent three days on the big-league roster, making one relief appearance. He allowed two runs in one inning of work Monday against Miami. Patrick Weigel was recalled in a corresponding move.
